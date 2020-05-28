Amarillo PHD confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday showed 13 new cases in the Amarillo counties.

The report card showed 10 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 13 new cases make for a total of 2,934 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 796 recoveries for the two counties, 578 in Potter and 218 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 34 deaths between the two counties, 28 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro32120
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry50
Dallam2717
Deaf Smith1571360
Donley2726
Gray96264
Hall2
Hansford19211
Hartley1425
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3118
Lipscomb22
Moore58313447
Ochiltree43222
Oldham312
Parmer5416
Potter2,27628578
Quay512
Randall6586218
Roberts22
Roosevelt37
Sherman2320
Swisher1711
Texas9065763
Union3
Wheeler1511
TOTAL5,121782,410
