AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday showed 13 new cases in the Amarillo counties.
The report card showed 10 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.
The 13 new cases make for a total of 2,934 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 796 recoveries for the two counties, 578 in Potter and 218 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 34 deaths between the two counties, 28 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|32
|1
|20
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|50
|–
|–
|Dallam
|27
|–
|17
|Deaf Smith
|157
|13
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|96
|2
|64
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|11
|Hartley
|14
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|31
|–
|18
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|583
|13
|447
|Ochiltree
|43
|2
|22
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|54
|16
|Potter
|2,276
|28
|578
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|658
|6
|218
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|37
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|20
|Swisher
|17
|–
|11
|Texas
|906
|5
|763
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|11
|TOTAL
|5,121
|78
|2,410
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Torchy’s Tacos to give 20 graduating seniors from class of 2020 free tacos for a year
- Texas sports fans will soon be allowed to attend outdoor pro games, Gov. Greg Abbott says
- Amarillo PHD confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Potter County
- Convicted sex offenders caught smuggling migrants in California
- Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic