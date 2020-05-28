Amarillo PHD confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday showed 13 new cases in the Amarillo counties.

The report card showed 10 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 13 new cases make for a total of 2,934 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 796 recoveries for the two counties, 578 in Potter and 218 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 34 deaths between the two counties, 28 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 32 1 20 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 50 – – Dallam 27 – 17 Deaf Smith 157 13 60 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 96 2 64 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 11 Hartley 14 2 5 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 31 – 18 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 583 13 447 Ochiltree 43 2 22 Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 54 16 Potter 2,276 28 578 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 658 6 218 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 37 – – Sherman 23 – 20 Swisher 17 – 11 Texas 906 5 763 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 11 TOTAL 5,121 78 2,410

