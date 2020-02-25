Amarillo PD: Two arrested after early morning burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early Tuesday morning, AmarilloPolice responded to an alarm call at a building in the 1600 block of north Bivins Street.

Officers found a broken window and could hear movement inside of the building. Two males ran from the building and one, a juvenile, was taken into custody immediately. The second male, 17-year-old Joshua Jackson, was caught and arrested in the 1600 block of Arapahoe Street.

Jackson was transported to the Potter County Detention Center and booked for Burglary and Evading Arrest/Detention.

The juvenile male was placed into the Youth Center of The High Plains for Burglary.

