Amarillo PD looking for attempted bank robbery suspect

APD looking for suspect of attempted bank robbery in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to an attempted robbery at the bank inside of the United Supermarket on the 5800 block of SW 45th Avenue in the afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and then left before the teller could comply. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

