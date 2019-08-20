Amarillo PD holds C.R.A.S.E. training at local business

“I think it’s terrible that we have to put these on but I’m glad it’s something that we are able to,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton, Amarillo Police Department.

Good to have but unfortunate, that’s how Hilton feels about holding more and more active shooter trainings here in the panhandle. Like the one held today at Insurance Management Services in Amarillo.

“We haven’t had a major event in our area. We hope to not have one but the way it’s going, the chances of somebody from here being involved whether it’s in our area or while they’re traveling to one of these events, is probably pretty good,” said Hilton.

The program Hilton uses is C.R.A.S.E., which stands for civilian response to active shooter events. It can be described in three words.

“Avoid, deny, defend. We want to avoid the attacker if possible. We want to deny them from getting to us and we want to defend ourselves if we have to,” said Hilton.

That includes knowing where the exits are in the building, what can be used as a weapon among others.

“I think it’s good to be prepared and I feel a little more prepared than I did coming in,” said Kelly Dunavin, Insurance Management Services employee.

Dunavin was one of the employees in attendance for the training, which has given her a different way of looking at the situation.

“I always thought that I would not fight back. I would be the one to hide under my desk and I think I feel more prepared to fight back and help some of the other employees maybe. If they could help me, then we could get out,” said Dunavin.

“I’m glad that we have people that want this type of training. That they’re looking out there being proactive and they’re wanting to get the knowledge of what they can do in a terrible event like this,” said Hilton.

If you’re interested in setting up a C.R.A.S.E. demonstration at your place of business, you can contact the Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention unit at 806-378-4257. The program is free of charge.