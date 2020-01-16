Amarillo PD: 18-year-old dies in morning wreck

APD is investigating an early morning fatal accident in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after wreck this morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 400 block of SE 34th.

Amarillo Police said Evelyn Rios, 18, lost control of her vehicle and slid into oncoming traffic where she hit another vehicle.

Rios died on scene.

A 17-year-old who was driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with what police said were injuries that could be life-threatening.

APD said speed and black ice are factors in the wreck.

