1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD House Municipal Schools Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD Quanah ISD Spearman ISD

Amarillo PD: 18-year-old dies in morning wreck

News

APD is investigating an early morning fatal accident in east Amarillo

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after wreck this morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 400 block of SE 34th.

Amarillo Police said Evelyn Rios, 18, lost control of her vehicle and slid into oncoming traffic where she hit another vehicle.

Rios died on scene.

A 17-year-old who was driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with what police said were injuries that could be life-threatening.

APD said speed and black ice are factors in the wreck.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss