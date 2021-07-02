Amarillo Parks & Recreation to celebrate ‘Freedom Friday’ with 15% off on ‘Yard Game Olympics’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks & Recreations is set to host its ‘Yard Game Olympics’ on Saturday, July 10 at John Stiff Memorial Park and to celebrate “Freedom Friday,” teams will receive 15% off the registration fee from today, July 2 to Tuesday, July 6, according to Amarillo Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.

According to the Amarillo Parks & Rec. website, teams of 6 can sign up for the event to compete in six different yard games for points.

Team’s can use the code REDWHITEBLUE upon registration making the total cost $180 until the offer expires on July 6, the Facebook post stated.

Games played at the Yard Game Olympics 2021 will be:

Ladder Ball

Corn Hole

Life-Size Party Pong

Kan Jam

Tire Roll

Flip Cup Relay

For more information or to sign up for the event click here.