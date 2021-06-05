Amarillo Parks & Recreation changes to clear bag policy, effective immediately

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks & Recreation announced that the clear bag policy, which is effective immediately, will be enforced at all city swimming pools including both Southeast and Southwest pools
City of Amarillo (COA) officials said the policy change is to ensure safety of guests and personnel at all City swimming pool facilities.
According to COA, clear bags are considered anything that staff can see into, including mesh bags. Bags can be searched at staff discretion, and failure to comply with the policy can result in losing admission to the pool.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 2 arrested in California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old
- GasBuddy: Amarillo gas prices rise 11 cents, average $2.64/gallon
- Jeff Bezos is going to space
- Party crasher runs over man, child, then hits them again in reverse, police say
- Logan Paul goes the distance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing exhibition