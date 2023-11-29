AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks & Rec is bringing some holiday family fun with its Breakfast with Santa event. The event will be taking place at the Warford Activity Center with two slots being available.

The event will be available at 8:30 am then again at 11:00 am. Tickets for the event are $8 a person and $40 for a family of five. Participants will be able to enjoy pancakes and sausage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating and other holiday fun.

You can register for the event here.