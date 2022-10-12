AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Park and Recreation officials invite the community to Nerf gun battle “Nerf Wars” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov.18 at the Warford Activity Center.

According to a Parks and Rec news release, participants must be 6 to 15 years old and tickets are $10 per person.

Officials said “Nerf Wars” will feature team deathmatch, capture the flag, and the last man standing. Parks and Rec said goggles and darts will be provided to participants and prizes will be awarded to the game match winners.

For more information on “Nerf Wars” and how to register for Nerf battles visit, here.