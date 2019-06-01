Amarillo Officer arrested for Domestic Violence Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy Potter County Jail [ + - ] Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - On Thursday, Amarillo Police responded to an assault at a residence on the 1200 block of SW 12th.

Officers made a report for the victim and were made aware that the suspect was Amarillo Police officer Micah Heagen. The victim and Heagen were in a dating relationship.

Heagen was placed on paid administrative leave while this incident was being investigated by the APD Domestic Violence Unit.

The case was presented to the Potter County Attorney’s Office and charges were accepted for Class A assault-family violence. A warrant was issued for the charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence, Class A misdemeanor.

Heagen turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center and was booked on the warrant.

Heagen will be on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and the internal investigation.