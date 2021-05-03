Amarillo native promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (KAMR/KCIT) — Teena Porter, a Chief Personnel Specialist from Amarillo, received her anchors from Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Doug Gearing at a promotions ceremony held at 11-D, the recreation center on base on April 28, according to a news release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

According to the office, Camp Lemonnier is a joint operating base, run by the U.S. Navy and supports a wide range of operations across Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

