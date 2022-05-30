AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brielle Worley is the latest Olympian to come from the Yellow City.

She put in work all through high school with the Lady Sandies volleyball squad, and graduated from the school last week.

Even with a hearing impairment, she continues to ball out.

“It’s great, I think it’s so wonderful I get to represent my country and the deaf community at the same time and that deaf people are able to play volleyball and all these things,” the recent Amarillo High graduate said.

Excelling through adversity is nothing new for Worley.

“My mom was about six months pregnant when she started feeling me not move in the womb,” Worley explained. “She called her doctor and she was like ‘something’s wrong,’ and she was brought in for an emergency C-section.”

But this amazing story almost didn’t happen.

“At that point, I was on the verge of dying, they ended up reviving me, and when they revived me my hearing organs had shut off,” she told KAMR. “So, I have a hearing impairment now.”

Not only is Worley an elite volleyball athlete, she says the game is tied to her purpose.

“I found I was equal to others on the court, so I found that it was my calling to play and compete with others, and have a fair shot with everyone else,” she emphasized.

Like anything in life, it has its challenges, but it’s one she’ll continue to attack.