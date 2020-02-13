Amarillo National Bank warns customers of scammers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank is warning its customers of phone scammers.

Amarillo National Bank said earlier this week, some of their customers began to get phone calls from a number claiming to be the “Amarillo National Bank Fraud Department. “

ANB said the caller tells the customer they have noticed fraudulent use of their credit or debit cards and asks the customer to confirm information.

ANB told us the number appears to be coming from ANB’s call center, but is not. Matt Ray, Amarillo National Bank’s Vice President said, “This is not Amarillo National Bank calling.”

ANB wants customers to know they will never call or text asking for personal information. They said customers should never share pin or access codes.

If customers feel something is suspicious, they should contact ANB immediately at 806-378-8000.

