AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As announced by the Amarillo Museum of Art, a presentation of the Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University student and faculty exhibition will open on Friday and run through April 23.

AMoA detailed in a press release that the exhibit at the museum, located at 2200 S Van Buren St., will include an opening reception from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday with the AC presentation to start at 6:45 p.m. A WT gallery talk will follow at 7 p.m., presented by Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director, and Amy Von Lintel, professor of art history. The event will provide beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

The exhibition, according to a news release from WT, will showcase 59 works by 37 students which were chosen by eight WT faculty members.

“Salvage Yard Memories” by Kayla Monds “Broken?” by Christi Dawson

“This show is the high point of our school year because it the time when show off their students’ hard work,” said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts in a WT release. “This year’s selection process was challenging due to the caliber and quality of work submitted, but the selected work is worthy of being exhibited in professional venues like the Amarillo Museum of Art. We are proud to expose our students’ artwork to a larger audience and that there are good things going on in the art program at WT.”

“The exhibition showcases the best works from current students and faculty,” said Alex Gregory, AMoA curator of art. “Students learn to prepare work for the exhibition and gain a sense of pride in sharing their work with the community in the professional setting of the museum.”

AMoA noted that the museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit the AMoA website for more information.