Amarillo murder suspect arrested in South Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect wanted for an Amarillo murder has been arrested in South Texas.

Amarillo Police said Jeremiah Reyna, 36, was arrested in Victoria on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Reyna is wanted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Samuel Acosta.

According to Amarillo Police, on Sunday, July 26, officers were called to the 1700 block of Buntin. When they got there, they found Acosta with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Acosta was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died three days later.

