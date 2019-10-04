Amarillo mother and daughter get stuck in protests while visiting Hong Kong

MONG KOK, Hong Kong (KAMR/KCIT) — Sara Nickson and her daughter, Sydney, were on a trip to Hong Kong when they found themselves stuck in the protests that had taken over the streets.

Luckily, the district Sara and Sydney were in, Mong Kok, had protests that were mostly peaceful.

In fact, Sara says everyone was extremely kind and helpful, especially when the streets shut down after they finished dinner. She and Sydney needed help getting back to their hotel.

They walked to another nearby hotel, where they waited for an hour and a half, and things still weren’t clearing up.

“When we finished that, we walked down the street, and still, by that point it was getting dark. And we were getting a little more nervous just because we were in an unfamiliar place, and there was some unrest, for sure. But we made our way to another hotel a little farther away from that district. About three hours later, we were able to get a taxi and back to the hotel,” Sara explained.

She says they wouldn’t have been able to get back without the locals pointing them in the right direction along the way.

The people of Hong Kong have had ongoing protests since June due to the government’s extradition bill, which would allow authorities in mainland China to extradite those in Hong Kong for criminal offenses.

October 1 was an especially important day, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, meaning an expected big day for protests in Hong Kong.