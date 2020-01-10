Amarillo man sentenced to 150 years for Sexual Assault of a Child

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been sentenced to 150 years for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Joseph Anthony Johnson, 34, was convicted and sentenced today on those charges.

After a jury trial was scheduled that Johnson did not appear for, he was originally placed on eight years of deferred adjudication when he pleaded guilty to both charges in February 2019. The State filed its motion to adjudicate for each count on October 23, 2019, alleging seven violations of community supervision. Johnson pleaded not true to each of the violations.

The judge found Johnson had violated the terms of his community supervision, and convicted him of two separate counts of sexual assault of a child, enhanced, and sentenced him to 75 years for each count. The judge also ordered Johnson’s prison sentences to run consecutively.

“This defendant’s consecutive 75-year sentences is what justice looks like in the 100th Judicial District,” said Caudle immediately following the hearing. He added, “With these stacked sentences, the defendant will not even be eligible for parole until he is 104 years old. With the tools available to us as prosecutors, this is the best outcome possible for both the victim and society.”

Johnson was previously scheduled for a jury trial in March 2018 for the offenses. Johnson was later apprehended on another charge out of Laredo and brought back to court where he pleaded guilty to multiple offenses.

Johnson’s victim was 15-year-old at the time of the offense.

