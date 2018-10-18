Amarillo Man Raises Awareness of Polio Like Illness After Personal Diagnosis

As a Polio-like illness continues to make headlines, an Amarillo man is speaking out about his diagnosis four years ago.

Ryan Turner had just gotten over the flu in December of 2014 when he noticed some other odd symptoms.

“My feet were tingly and I just kind of felt weird, went to bed and the next day I woke up I had double vision and my feet were kind of numb and I was kind of week,” said Ryan Turner.

After a few days of feeling off and being admitted and re-admitted to the hospital, he noticed paralysis in his lower body.

“The day I was admitted to the hospital, I was paralyzed from the chest down so pretty much everything below my neck was affected,” said Turner.

Six months later, Turner visited a specialist in Dallas and was officially diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis.

“You had Transverse Myelitis, specifically you have Acute Flaccid Myelitis which was something that was even a recognized thing until 2014 which is the year that I got it.”

When Turner was diagnosed, AFM was just becoming recognized.

But, now it is making headlines again.



He hopes more people will be aware of the symptoms and get the help they need.

“If you have neurological symptoms, tingling, numbness, double vision, weak paralysis, insist that your doctor looks at that.”

Turner says he has basically made a full recovery.

“It is mainly quality of life issues, my feet tingle all of the time or kind of burn, my legs are weak but it doesn’t keep me from going to work or playing with my kids,” added Turner.

Turner says he also hopes people realize it isn’t just children affected.

He was 30 years old when he was diagnosed.

For details on Acute Flaccid Myelitis, click here.

