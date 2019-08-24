Amarillo man indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been indicted by a grand jury on federal drug trafficking and gun charges in U.S. District Court.

Joseph Alan Hinojosa is facing one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Count two against Hinojosa is possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment shows Hinojosa had four pistols in his possession.

According to an affidavit filed Aug. 9, Hinojosa was arrested in a DEA operation the night before.