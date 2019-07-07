Amarillo man dead after Saturday wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo man is dead after a wreck at a flooded underpass on Saturday.

At around 7:05 p.m., the Amarillo Police Department officers were called to a crash at the flooded underpass at southeast 3rd Avenue and Grant Street.

According to officials, Anthony Norton, 53, had been westbound on southeast 3rd Avenue at Arthur Street when we disregarded traffic barrels and a “Road Closed” sign.

Police said Norton struck a crossing arm that is used to restrict traffic from entering the underpass when it is flooded.

Norton died at the scene.

According to officials, Norton was not wearing a helmet. They told us speed is a factor and alcohol is a possible factor in this crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.