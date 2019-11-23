Amarillo man dead after Saturday morning wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to a wreck near NE 11th Avenue and N Spring Street at 2:06 Saturday morning.

Officials say 48-year-old Hector Gallegos was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 northbound on N Spring St when he lost control of his truck, crossed the southbound lanes, struck the curb, and then struck a wooden and wrought iron fence before coming to a stop in a front yard.

Gallegos was pronounced dead on the scene.

Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn has ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

