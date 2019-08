MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man is dead after a crash in Montague County.

It happened on Wednesday, August 28 around 9:20 p.m.

According to DPS Troopers, Tony Ray Clem, 66, was driving north on Hwy 287 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle drove into the median and hit a concrete bridge structure.

Clem was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.