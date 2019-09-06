Amarillo man charged with murder after Thursday standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police arrested 37-year-old Matthew Hubbell for murder after a body was found after a Thursday standoff.

Officials say detectives were following up on information of a possible homicide that occurred inside the city.

A tip led them to a home on the 1700 block of South Monroe Street.

After a short standoff with Hubbell, police found a deceased person located inside the residence

Hubbell was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the charge of Murder.

Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn ordered an autopsy on the body and the identity will be released once a positive identification has been made.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468.