Amarillo man arrested for drug possession during infant death investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after police are called to a southwest Amarillo business on an infant not breathing.

Investigators say the infant and a woman were dropped off at the business just before 3 p.m. by Jodie Tidwell.

Federal court documents show police located Tidwell at an apartment complex on 51st Ave.

While searching Tidwell’s SUV, police say they found nearly two kilos of meth.

Court documents show the infant died at the scene.

Amarillo Police Special Crimes are investigating and are awaiting autopsy results.

