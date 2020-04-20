Amarillo Little Theatre is bringing concerts to your home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -The Amarillo Little Theatre is finding new ways to keep the community entertained.

“With shelter at home and different aspects of what’s going on in our world I knew that we would not be able to invite our community into our theatre house,” Jason Crespìn, with the Amarillo Little Theatre, explained.

ALT decided they would bring the theatre to the community. For some, ALTernative Places concerts have been a great way to spend time with family.

“I’ve gotten both emails from patrons who are just like we love it. we gather the family around our screens at seven o’clock every Friday. We have people having date nights. Crespìn, stated.

For others, it is a chance to go back and relive a great moment in time.

“These concerts are just bringing together casts of past alt shows and sharing stories, sharing memories of that show, ” Crespìn, explained.

The Friday night zoom concerts are not just reaching those on the high plains but also across the country.

For current and past performers of ALT, this is more than just a performance but a sort of therapy.



“Well for an hour an hour in a half if we get they can kind of forget what’s going on outside the world because we get to remind them about grease or we get to take them down the memory of Mama Mia then at least we’re doing something positive,” Crespìn, said.

If you have missed any concerts you can always go back and see them on their YouTube channel.

The Amarillo Little Theatre said the concerts are free but they do appreciate donations to help keep them running.

Picture drawn by ALT students outside of the building