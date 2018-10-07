Amarillo Lane Closure Report for the Week of 10/08

Here is your weekly lane closure report for the week of Oct. 8 according to the Texas Department of Transportation:

On Monday, Oct. 8, crews will be removing old traffic signals and installing new temporary traffic signals as bridge reconstruction continues at Ross Street and Interstate 40. This work will take place throughout the day and drivers should anticipate flashing red signals and flagging operations to help direct traffic. Please slow down in this area and expect to stop while this switch takes place.

On I-40 eastbound, the right and center lanes will be closed from Eastern Street to Pullman for patching that will take place through the already marked construction zone.

On Interstate 27, various lanes of the northbound frontage road will be closed for seal coat operations from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road.

Watch for various lane closures in the area of I-27 southbound and Hillside Road for patching repairs.

The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed for patching repairs from FM 2219 to McCormick Road.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.