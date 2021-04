AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Abbey Jo Havens is a middle school teacher in the AISD system. She noticed that her students weren’t as interested in reading books.

Whether that be from being on social media more, long chapters or whatever the excuse, Havens decided to write a book that is both interesting and easier to read.

Now Agitha: The Untold True Story is born, and it’s based on an ongoing joke at school about the ghost “Agitha”.

To order the book or for more information click here.