Amarillo ISD teacher arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo ISD teacher has been arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

DPS said Geoffrey Lowry, 47, was arrested yesterday by their Criminal Investigation Division Agents.

DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said it was a part of an online operation where agents were posing as a minor.

Amarillo ISD said Palo Duro parents have been made aware of the situation and will report the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.

The District is concerned to learn of the arrest and we will continue to cooperate fully with investigators.

Lowry was booked into the Randall County jail.

