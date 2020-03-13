Amarillo ISD suspending school-sponsored out-of-state travel, travel outside 300-miles radius of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is suspending out-of-state travel for students and staff, as well as travel outside a 300-mile radius of Amarillo until further notice.

AISD said this affects about 200 students who would have been traveling over spring break for school-sponsored activities.

The district said they hope the trips can be rescheduled at some point.

Also in preparation for spring break, AISD said it is encouraging all employees, students, and families who have traveled or are planning to travel outside the panhandle to let the district know by filling out their Travel Reporting Form. You can find it at this link.

