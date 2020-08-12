Amarillo ISD sees enrollment drop for early childhood students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is seeing a drop in enrollment overall, and it’s a significant drop especially for early childhood students.

AISD said this is in part due to the pandemic, uncertainty over safety, and the new online options.

The district also attributes the decrease in the early grade enrollment to parents being unsure how to get kids started in school during these times.

“One reason would be that it’s challenging to reach families that are not yet in our system,” said Early Childhood Education Specialist Brittany Hinz.” Another issue is, quite frankly, it’s the pandemic. I think some parents are nervous about sending their little ones to school.”

The district said that for parents who do not feel comfortable getting their students started, they are still offering online options for Pre-K and kindergarten.

To register your student or to see the district’s reopening plans, click here.

