Amarillo ISD School Board COVID-19 response

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) moved their regularly scheduled Monday evening meeting to this morning at 8 A.M, where they discussed multiple topics of COVID-19 and how they affect the district.



The school board voted on a resolution regarding COVID-19 which involves students learning online from home if possible. However, packets will be made available for pickup at their home campuses for students that don’t have access to the internet.

The district will be doing spiral learning, which involves working on items the students need to advance on. The board also discussed pay and how it will continue through the coronavirus pandemic.

AISD announced that they will be providing breakfast and lunch for students during this time. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and you must be 18 or younger to receive breakfast and lunch.



Superintendent Loomis says it is important that parents stay in contact with AISD for any updates regarding COVID-19. Updates can be found on the AISD’s website.

