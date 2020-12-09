Amarillo ISD reported cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD reported that they had 1,061 students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

They also reported 684 cases among staff in their schools.

As far as tracking, AISD said that only 14 cases have come from on-campus spread. They attribute 688 cases to off-campus spread.

According to AISD, there are still 1,043 cases that they do not know the source of infection for.

These numbers were reported on Nov. 29.