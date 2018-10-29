Amarillo ISD Releases Statement Following Incident During Friday Field Trip Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo ISD has issued a statement following an incident on a field trip on Oct. 26 with students from Hamlet Elementary.

According to AISD, while on a field trip to Hidden Falls Ranch at Palo Duro Canyon, a group of 5th graders and teachers needed assistance returning from a hike.

AISD officials said Hidden Falls staff, AISD district administrators, and first responders assisted the group out of the canyon.

DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley did confirm the DPS helicopter was called in to assist with the search.

District officials told us everyone was safe, and first responders immediately provided snacks, water, and minor first aid before the students returned home.

According to officials, the students and teachers were due back to Hamlet Elementary around 3:30 p.m. but did not return back to school until approximately 8 p.m.

District officials said the first notification to Hamlet parents was shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday and they continued to receive updates from the school throughout the afternoon.

The full statement from AISD reads:

"For years, Amarillo ISD elementary students have experienced outdoor education field trips at various locations throughout the Panhandle. On Friday, while at Hidden Falls Ranch, a group of Hamlet Elementary 5th graders and teachers needed assistance returning from a hike. Hidden Falls staff, District administrators, and first responders assisted the group out of the canyon and thankfully everyone was safe. First responders immediately provided snacks, water, and minor first aid before the students returned home.

The safety of students and staff is the top priority of AISD, therefore we are currently assessing all processes and procedures related to future outdoor education trips."

Information is limited at this time. We are working to get more information from Amarillo ISD.