Amarillo ISD provides update and prepares for distance learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD released a video last night explaining some ways parents and students can both be helped with resources from the school district. AISD also explained some changes to both the free food pick up as well as some AISD outdoor facilities are open to the public, with social distancing in place.

Click here to see AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis’ full video to parents and students.

Click here to see the latest COVID-19 update from Amarillo ISD’s website.