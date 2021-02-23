Amarillo ISD invites pre-K/kindergarten students, families to introductory event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As school districts across the country start to look ahead to next school year, Amarillo ISD announced a special introductory event for families of pre-K and kindergarten aged students.

Ready, Set, Vámonos! is for families with children who have turned or will turn four or five-years-old by Sept. 1, 2021. Students cannot be currently enrolled in an AISD pre-K or Kindergarten program, AISD officials said.

According to a district, the event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at these eight AISD schools: Coronado Elementary, Eastridge Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary, Humphrey’s Highland Elementary, Sanborn Elementary, San Jacinto Elementary, South Lawn Elementary and Sleepy Hollow Elementary (kindergarten only at Sleepy Hollow).

Families who attend the Ready, Set, Vámonos! event will go on a scavenger hunt and explore the campus. As some parents prepare to send their kids back to school after missing all or part of the 2020 school year, parents will have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have, AISD said.

“We want parents to know we’re ready for their little one when they’re ready, and this event will give families the opportunity to come and get comfortable with the school and the teachers, and ask us anything they want to learn more about,” said Brittany Hinz, Amarillo ISD Early Childhood Education Coordinator. “This may help ease a parent’s mind about choosing to take this important step and enrolling their child in Pre-K or Kindergarten, even during these unprecedented times. Kids will get to have some fun around the campus and work out any jitters they might have about starting school.”

AISD officials said families with children who are already four or five-years-old still have time to enroll for this school year.

“It may sound surprising, but it is not too late to enroll for this school year. Children who are already four or five-years-old can enroll now and start right away,” said Hinz. “And, we have virtual and in-person learning options available for both programs.”

To find out more information about the Ready, Set, Vámonos! program, including enrollment information and eligibility, click here or call 806-326-1320.