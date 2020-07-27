Amarillo ISD hosting Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss “school re-opening plans”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is hosting a special meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss “school re-opening plans.”

The board of trustees will:

  • Consider approving revisions to the 2020-2021 school calendar
  • Consider adopting a Resolution regarding employee leave related to COVID-19

