Amarillo ISD hosting public meeting over Prekindergarten

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) Due to recent impacts of House Bill 3, Amarillo Independent School District is reaching out to start the process of viewing proposals for partnerships with childcare providers in regards to serving children in prekindergarten.

Partnerships can benefit all stakeholders by creating more convenience for families, and potentially increasing enrollment for providers.

For more information, you are formally invited to attend a public meeting Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the AISD Rod Schroder Education Support Center Board Room.

We look forward to possibly partnering and creating more opportunity for the children and families of our community!

Press Release from Amarillo ISD.