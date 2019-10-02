Amarillo ISD: DialCare now available to all secondary students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DialCare aims to destigmatize youth mental health and encourage students to seek the help they need by offering phone or video chat appointments with a counselor via an app.

Two AISD schools, Tascosa High School and Austin Middle School, were part of a pilot program and offered DialCare services to their students last spring.

Because of the program’s success during the pilot phase, DialCare is now available to students at all AISD secondary schools. The DialCare service is funded by the District and offered at no cost to AISD students.

To schedule an appointment using DialCare, AISD middle and high school students and their families can download the DialCareMW app or go to https://www.dialcaremw.com/dialcare/.