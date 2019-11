AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousands of dollars will go toward culinary programs throughout Amarillo ISD thanks to a generous donation.

The Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $2,000 to the programs at each of the four high schools.

Both representatives from the arts program and the Panhandle Restaurant Association were in attendance this afternoon as they presented the check.

That money will go toward equipment needs and upgrades throughout the year for those programs.