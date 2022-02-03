AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD said it will be delaying classes until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 due to the weather.

“The National Weather Service in Amarillo anticipates the wind chill will rise above zero by that time. By delaying the start of school, we can balance safety with meeting the needs of our students who rely on school meals and need Snack Paks for the weekend. However, as always, if you feel it is best to keep your student at home, we support your decision. Please let your school know tomorrow if your child will not be there,” said AISD.