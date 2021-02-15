Amarillo ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, Feb. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

AISD said this decision came after discussions with local energy providers about consumption concerns in our area and around the state.

” The prolonged freezing temperatures are creating increased demands on energy supplies. We know this is a critical time and we want to do our part and be good stewards in our community.”

