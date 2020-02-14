Amarillo Independent School District “Empty Bowls” Luncheon Raises Funds for Kids Cafe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is hosting an “Empty Bowls” event today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in each of its high school cafeterias to raise money for Kids Cafe, a Feeding America® Program that is offered by the High Plains Food Bank.

All proceeds go to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe to fight childhood hunger in our community.

Tickets include a homemade beef stew meal and a student hand-crafted keepsake bowl as a reminder of all the bowls that go unfilled.

“One in five local children faces hunger, and this impacts students’ learning and development every day in the classroom,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “We are very grateful that AISD has partnered with us to support Kids Cafe through Empty Bowls.”

In addition to raising critical funds to fight childhood hunger, AISD’s “Empty Bowls” will activate students across the district in giving back to their community. Art students will contribute handcrafted commemorative bowls, and culinary arts students will provide fresh-baked bread for the event. AISD will underwrite the cost of the ingredients for the beef stew, which Kids Cafe staff will prepare and deliver.

“By engaging our students in this districtwide service-learning project and our educators in an awareness campaign over hunger in our community, we are excited to support Kids Cafe and offer the creations of our students to our community,” says Denise Blanchard, director of the community partnerships program for AISD.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to increase awareness of hunger and raise funds to support organizations that feed those in need.

