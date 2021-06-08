Amarillo Hotels receives Tripadvisor awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Hotels have received Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice awards.

Hampton Inn & Suites Amarillo East, Home2 Suites Amarillo West, My Place Amarillo and Tru by Hilton announced they have been recognized as Tripadvisor 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners for top 10% of hotels worldwide said the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor.

More information can be found at visitamarillo.com/hotels.