Amarillo Hotels receives Tripadvisor awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Hotels have received Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice awards.
Hampton Inn & Suites Amarillo East, Home2 Suites Amarillo West, My Place Amarillo and Tru by Hilton announced they have been recognized as Tripadvisor 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners for top 10% of hotels worldwide said the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor.
More information can be found at visitamarillo.com/hotels.
