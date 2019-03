Amarillo Hosting 2019 Texas Northwest Jurisdiction of The Church Of God In Christ Women's Convention

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - AMARILLO IS HOST CITY TO THE 2019 TEXAS NORTHWEST JURISDICTION OF THE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST WOMEN'S CONVENTION. THE CONVENTION WILL BE MARCH 12-15, AT TEMPLE OF PRAISE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1900 W. AMARILLO BLVD. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2019 IS CIVIC NIGHT, AT WHICH TIME, ELECTED OFFICIALS AND CIVIC LEADERS WILL BE RECOGNIZED FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO OUR CITY.

THEME: GOD'S UNLIMITED POWER MAKES UNLIMITED ACCOMPLISHMENTS POSSIBLE

EPHESIANS 1:18-20; 3:20

FOCUS: GOD'S POWER IN US PRODUCING RESULTS THAT GLORIFY HIM