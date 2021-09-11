Amarillo Hog hosts 2nd Annual High Plains Raffle Run support area first responders

News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:
Harley Party_5064114774391145153

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Folks came out to ride and support The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle earlier today at the 2nd Annual High Plains Raffle Run.

Organizers said the first bike went out at 9 a.m. and the last bike in was at 4 p.m. The event, which started and finished at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson, included a 217 mile ride through Stratford, Dalhart and Vega.

Event officials tell us they gave out shirts to the first 100 participants to register.

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides assistance to the families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss