Amarillo Heart Group closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Heart group has announced that its office will be closed today due to weather.
More updates, closures, and weather updates can be found here at MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AUA Surgical Center closed today
- Amarillo Police Department Building closed due to weather
- City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update moved
- Potter-Randall Appraisal District closed due to weather
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware