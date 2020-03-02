Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to host Annual Collegiate Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) is welcoming over 70 college students from three different states over the next four weeks for the annual Collegiate Challenge.

Beginning Sunday, Mar. 1, through March 28, participants will lodge in the AHFH administrative office and spend their spring break building the final two homes in the Glenwood Park neighborhood.

Started over 25 years ago by Habitat for Humanity International as an alternative option for the “typical” spring break, Collegiate Challenge has allowed students to build safe, affordable homes; the Amarillo Habitat affiliate is once again participating in this year’s event.

“The Collegiate Challenge program is not only a wonderful opportunity for us meet college students from around the country, but also to share some insights about the Texas Panhandle, specifically related to affordable housing,” says Alason Moorhead, Executive Director at AHFH.

“These students become so fluent on the job site in their short time with us, which is why this is one of our most productive times of the year. We are so grateful for their partnership and it is an absolute joy to have them.”

Amarillo Habitat program, students will have the opportunity to experience Amarillo by visiting restaurants and attractions, as well as taking a day trip to Palo Duro Canyon.

“The majority of these kids have never been to Texas,” says Ashlie Zinolli, Community Relations Director at AHFH. “We want them to see what makes the Panhandle so special and that their volunteerism and heart for service will be felt by the families they are building for, as well as the city of Amarillo.”

Founded in 1981, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has served 113 families in our community. For more information about how to volunteer or donate, please call (806) 383-3456 or visit us at www.amarillohabitat.org.