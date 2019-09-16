Amarillo Habitat for Humanity homeowner application period opening

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The application period for Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program is open this month.

Classes will be held for individuals interested in applying. People who are interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of their orientation classes, as applications will only be available in person.

Below is a list of dates and locations classes will be held.

• Monday, September 16 at 6 PM. Amarillo Habitat Office located at 2700 S. Wilson, 79103

• Wednesday, September 18 AT 10 AM. Hillside Christian Church located at 3508 NE 24TH AVE. 79107

• Tuesday, September 24 AT 6 PM. Shiloh Baptist Church located at 1001 N. Hayden ST, 79107

• Saturday, September 28 AT 10 AM. Amarillo Habitat Office located at 2700 S. Wilson, 79103

Fore more information you can also call (806) 383-3456