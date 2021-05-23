Amarillo Gas Gauge, tracking lowest gas prices in the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re tracking the lowest gas prices in Amarillo to help you save some money on your weekly commute.
According to gasbuddy.com, regular, unleaded gasoline at Sam’s Club on Westgate Parkway West is $1.68 a gallon. At the Murphy USA on 4209 Canyon Drive, it’s going for $1.71 a gallon, and finally at the JNB Quickie Shop on River Road, gas is $1.76 a gallon.
