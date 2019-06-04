Amarillo Firefighter detains burglary suspect

Just after 2 a.m. Amarillo Police responded to a burglary call at Fire Station #9 in the 3400 block of South Western Street.

A firefighter at the station went outside to check the weather and heard a noise coming from the other side of the building. He walked around and saw 20-year-old Kurt David-Cobain Gaede walking away from a trailer that was parked on the fire department property. Gaede was carrying lawn equipment that had been stolen from the trailer.

The firefighter detained Gaede and called the police. Gaede was arrested for Burglary of a Vehicle and also charged with Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Amarillo Police does not encourage anyone to put themselves in danger to detain a suspect, but APD would like to thank the AFD employee for his bravery to jump into action and stop a theft.